$3.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will announce earnings per share of $3.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.59. Teleflex posted earnings of $3.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year earnings of $13.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.21 to $13.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $14.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.82 to $14.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Teleflex.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFX. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities cut their target price on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.64.

In other Teleflex news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer acquired 1,000 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in Teleflex by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,058,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $347,838,000 after purchasing an additional 550,512 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,113,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Teleflex by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 38,360 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 843,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $276,368,000 after purchasing an additional 25,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth about $24,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX traded down $3.78 on Wednesday, hitting $320.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,900. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $321.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.20. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $289.00 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

