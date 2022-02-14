$1.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will report $1.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the lowest is $1.37 billion. Domino’s Pizza reported sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year sales of $4.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Domino’s Pizza.

Several research firms have weighed in on DPZ. Benchmark began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $642.00 price target on the stock. Stephens downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.23.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $431.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $495.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $501.23. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.64. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

