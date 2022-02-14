McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Position Increased by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd lifted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1,486.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,086 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 39.8% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 183.5% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,327 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,706. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $271.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.43 and its 200 day moving average is $222.07. The stock has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $169.34 and a 52-week high of $282.73.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. McKesson’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.38.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

