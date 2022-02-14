Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Purchases New Position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 242,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 26.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 883,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after buying an additional 184,275 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the second quarter worth about $5,765,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the second quarter worth about $5,181,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the second quarter worth about $4,666,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 25.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 96,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSAA opened at $9.73 on Monday. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

