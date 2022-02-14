0Chain (ZCN) Market Capitalization Achieves $17.98 Million

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 14th. One 0Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000872 BTC on major exchanges. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $17.98 million and $353,703.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 0Chain has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00054391 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain (ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

