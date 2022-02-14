Terracoin (TRC) Price Reaches $0.0396 on Top Exchanges

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 14th. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0396 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terracoin has a market cap of $908,662.31 and approximately $474.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,610.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.01 or 0.00772128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.06 or 0.00218403 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00021963 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

