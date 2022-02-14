ASOS (ASC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ASOS (LON: ASC) recently:

2/8/2022 – ASOS had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,900 ($39.22) to GBX 2,450 ($33.13). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/25/2022 – ASOS had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 7,200 ($97.36) price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 3,850 ($52.06) price target on the stock.

1/14/2022 – ASOS was given a new GBX 3,700 ($50.03) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/13/2022 – ASOS had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

1/13/2022 – ASOS had its price target lowered by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 3,560 ($48.14) to GBX 2,300 ($31.10). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – ASOS had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,000 ($54.09) to GBX 3,850 ($52.06). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 5,500 ($74.37) price target on the stock.

1/13/2022 – ASOS was given a new GBX 3,040 ($41.11) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/13/2022 – ASOS was given a new GBX 3,300 ($44.62) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/13/2022 – ASOS was given a new GBX 3,300 ($44.62) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/5/2022 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 5,500 ($74.37) price target on the stock.

1/4/2022 – ASOS was given a new GBX 7,200 ($97.36) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/4/2022 – ASOS was given a new GBX 3,700 ($50.03) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/29/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 3,700 ($50.03) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/23/2021 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 5,000 ($67.61) price target on the stock.

12/21/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 3,700 ($50.03) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/17/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 3,040 ($41.11) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/17/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 3,300 ($44.62) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of LON ASC traded down GBX 23 ($0.31) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,015 ($27.25). 309,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,812. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,263.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,832.45. The stock has a market cap of £2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.06. ASOS Plc has a one year low of GBX 1,950 ($26.37) and a one year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($81.07). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61.

Get ASOS Plc alerts:

In related news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 132,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($29.80), for a total value of £2,919,881.24 ($3,948,453.33).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.