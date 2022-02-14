ASOS (ASC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ASOS (LON: ASC) recently:
- 2/8/2022 – ASOS had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,900 ($39.22) to GBX 2,450 ($33.13). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2022 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 1/25/2022 – ASOS had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 7,200 ($97.36) price target on the stock.
- 1/25/2022 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 3,850 ($52.06) price target on the stock.
- 1/14/2022 – ASOS was given a new GBX 3,700 ($50.03) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 1/13/2022 – ASOS had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 1/13/2022 – ASOS had its price target lowered by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 3,560 ($48.14) to GBX 2,300 ($31.10). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2022 – ASOS had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,000 ($54.09) to GBX 3,850 ($52.06). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2022 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 5,500 ($74.37) price target on the stock.
- 1/13/2022 – ASOS was given a new GBX 3,040 ($41.11) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 1/13/2022 – ASOS was given a new GBX 3,300 ($44.62) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 1/13/2022 – ASOS was given a new GBX 3,300 ($44.62) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 1/5/2022 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 5,500 ($74.37) price target on the stock.
- 1/4/2022 – ASOS was given a new GBX 7,200 ($97.36) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 1/4/2022 – ASOS was given a new GBX 3,700 ($50.03) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 12/29/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 3,700 ($50.03) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 12/23/2021 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 5,000 ($67.61) price target on the stock.
- 12/21/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 3,700 ($50.03) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 12/17/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 3,040 ($41.11) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 12/17/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 3,300 ($44.62) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Shares of LON ASC traded down GBX 23 ($0.31) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,015 ($27.25). 309,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,812. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,263.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,832.45. The stock has a market cap of £2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.06. ASOS Plc has a one year low of GBX 1,950 ($26.37) and a one year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($81.07). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61.
In related news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 132,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($29.80), for a total value of £2,919,881.24 ($3,948,453.33).
