Evergreen Capital Management LLC Buys 2,499 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,378 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,175,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,180,550,000 after acquiring an additional 398,759 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,680,094,000 after buying an additional 3,513,433 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,753,231 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $994,663,000 after buying an additional 733,392 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,709,100 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $856,849,000 after purchasing an additional 849,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $690,308,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.11.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $68.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $81.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.