Catterton Management Company L.L.C. Trims Stock Position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Catterton Management Company L.L.C. decreased its position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,114,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,787,610 shares during the quarter. Vroom accounts for 20.5% of Catterton Management Company L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Catterton Management Company L.L.C. owned approximately 0.07% of Vroom worth $201,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,451,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vroom by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 341,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 225,851 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Vroom by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 92,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 24,853 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,257,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vroom by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,566 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Vroom from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Vroom from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.36.

Shares of VRM stock opened at $7.01 on Monday. Vroom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $53.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In other Vroom news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $258,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

