Cavalry Management Group LLC Takes Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Cavalry Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,430 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,359,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NICE in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in NICE by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in NICE by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new stake in NICE during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in NICE during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $262.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.75. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $211.25 and a 12 month high of $319.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $277.65 and its 200 day moving average is $281.46.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $494.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.93 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NICE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NICE from $364.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut NICE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.70.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

