Cavalry Management Group LLC Sells 268,845 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Cavalry Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 379,950 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 268,845 shares during the period. Twitter comprises approximately 2.3% of Cavalry Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cavalry Management Group LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $22,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Provenire Capital LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Provenire Capital LLC now owns 17,197 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 8,085 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in Twitter by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 329,139 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,877,000 after buying an additional 33,739 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 168,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,004,000. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Twitter news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 1,400,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $61,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $218,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,910 shares of company stock worth $1,436,062. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $35.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.33 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.15 and a 200-day moving average of $52.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

