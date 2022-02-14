Cavalry Management Group LLC Invests $31.05 Million in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Cavalry Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 429,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,052,000. JD.com comprises about 3.1% of Cavalry Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in JD.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 2,744.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in JD.com during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 12.1% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, CLSA lifted their target price on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.27.

Shares of JD stock opened at $73.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The company has a market cap of $98.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.00.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

