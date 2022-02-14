361,509 Shares in CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU) Bought by Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 361,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II during the third quarter worth $101,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II during the third quarter worth about $504,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II during the third quarter worth about $656,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II during the third quarter worth about $756,000.
NASDAQ CIIGU opened at $10.07 on Monday. CIIG Capital Partners II Inc has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $10.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.22.
