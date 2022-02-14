Capital Research Global Investors Boosts Stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 0.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,323,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.06% of Ryanair worth $1,466,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Ryanair by 133.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the second quarter worth $46,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the third quarter worth $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Ryanair by 29.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ryanair by 106.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RYAAY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ryanair to €21.00 ($24.14) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Oddo Bhf cut Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on Ryanair from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $121.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $95.06 and a 12-month high of $127.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.15. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of -34.51 and a beta of 1.58.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

