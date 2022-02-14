Capital Bank & Trust Co Sells 547,200 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Capital Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 547,200 shares during the quarter. AON comprises about 7.7% of Capital Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in AON were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AON. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of AON by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,545,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,908,000 after acquiring an additional 443,823 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their price target on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.06.

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AON opened at $283.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.80. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $221.82 and a 1 year high of $326.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.88 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. AON’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

