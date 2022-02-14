Candlestick Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,241,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,351,000. Bath & Body Works comprises approximately 5.0% of Candlestick Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,184,238,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $889,125,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at about $468,997,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $382,655,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $306,482,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $57.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.53.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

