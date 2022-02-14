Candlestick Capital Management LP Takes $61.82 Million Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 415,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,823,000. Aptiv accounts for 1.2% of Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Aptiv by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,390,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,073 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Aptiv by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,280,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth $1,079,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 45.4% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $770,083.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $136.90 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $127.63 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.32 and its 200 day moving average is $158.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.10.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

