Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to post $2.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.69. Valmont Industries reported earnings per share of $2.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year earnings of $10.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $10.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $12.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $12.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Valmont Industries.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total value of $86,801.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Valmont Industries by 49,353.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 346,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,831,000 after buying an additional 345,971 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 180.9% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the second quarter worth $279,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the second quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 39,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VMI traded up $5.88 on Wednesday, hitting $220.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,034. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.14. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $203.30 and a one year high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

