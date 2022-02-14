Candlestick Capital Management LP Takes Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 236,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,984,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,502,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,924,000 after buying an additional 358,766 shares during the last quarter. Claar Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Claar Advisors LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 106,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 9.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.75.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,142,962.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $172.01 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $125.56 and a one year high of $177.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.35 and a 200-day moving average of $152.79. The stock has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a PE ratio of 120.63 and a beta of 1.72.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.