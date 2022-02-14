Candlestick Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,024,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,290,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $419,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $852,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $886,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sovos Brands stock opened at $13.94 on Monday. Sovos Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $17.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.55.
About Sovos Brands
Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.
