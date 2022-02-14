Candlestick Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,024,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,290,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $419,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $852,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $886,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Sovos Brands stock opened at $13.94 on Monday. Sovos Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $17.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.55.

SOVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Sovos Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.