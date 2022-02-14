Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Holdings Lifted by Camber Capital Management LP

Camber Capital Management LP raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,000,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for about 5.8% of Camber Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Camber Capital Management LP’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $188,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 15,197 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $372,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 226.6% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 36,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 25,284 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.2% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 39,579 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.7% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,028 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBA. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.15.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $48.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.26. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.62 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

