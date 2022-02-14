Candlestick Capital Management LP Sells 175,000 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Candlestick Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 58.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,000 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $5,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $40.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.45. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TPX. Truist Financial raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

