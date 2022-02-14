iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.34

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.34 and last traded at $37.30, with a volume of 1072069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.30.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day moving average is $30.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 72.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 65.7% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

