Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the January 15th total of 36,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Crucible Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crucible Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP increased its position in Crucible Acquisition by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 129,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 23,421 shares during the period. 64.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRU opened at $9.75 on Monday. Crucible Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74.

Crucible Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

