Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Trims Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 14.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $39,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $201.24 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.98 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.66.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.82.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

