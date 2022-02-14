The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) is Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,644 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for about 1.2% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Boeing by 16.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,480 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $24,550,000 after buying an additional 14,383 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Boeing by 31.1% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 9,075 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in Boeing by 7.8% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 126.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Boeing by 18.5% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 178,444 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $42,748,000 after buying an additional 27,890 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA opened at $212.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $123.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.78, a PEG ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $183.77 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.31.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($15.25) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.86.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.