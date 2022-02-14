Claro Advisors LLC Acquires 201 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,289 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 1.1% of Claro Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $281,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423,727 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after purchasing an additional 858,839 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 299.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $631,221,000 after purchasing an additional 610,300 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,134,000. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.41, for a total transaction of $1,558,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 126,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.04, for a total value of $148,102,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,917,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,919,082,185. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $943.03.

Shares of TSLA opened at $860.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $863.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $994.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $911.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. Tesla’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

