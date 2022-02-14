Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Purchased by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 22.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,641,000 after acquiring an additional 198,053 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,748,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,852,000. Coco Enterprises LLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,493,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 268,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,489,000 after purchasing an additional 61,240 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of LIT opened at $74.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.14. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $54.88 and a 1-year high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.