Claro Advisors LLC Buys 256 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 0.7% of Claro Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,830,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 60,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,511,000 after purchasing an additional 12,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $347.06 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $297.45 and a one year high of $408.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

