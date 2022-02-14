Capital Research Global Investors Acquires 415,448 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415,448 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 2.59% of Stryker worth $2,573,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK opened at $251.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $259.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.98. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $227.84 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The stock has a market cap of $94.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.83.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.