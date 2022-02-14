Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors cut its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,162,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 70,164 shares during the period. Linde comprises approximately 0.9% of Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Capital Research Global Investors owned 2.57% of Linde worth $3,863,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Linde by 12.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 96,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,989,000 after acquiring an additional 10,598 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Linde by 16.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 9.2% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.38.

NYSE:LIN opened at $293.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $150.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $241.88 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $327.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

