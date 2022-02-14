Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $360.57 Million

Analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) will post $360.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $338.81 million and the highest is $377.75 million. Churchill Downs posted sales of $278.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Churchill Downs.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 845,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,721,000 after buying an additional 113,340 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,802,000 after purchasing an additional 10,011 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $220.91 on Friday. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $175.01 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 1.21.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Churchill Downs (CHDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.