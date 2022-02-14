Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $360.57 Million

Analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) will post $360.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $338.81 million and the highest is $377.75 million. Churchill Downs posted sales of $278.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Churchill Downs.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $220.91 on Friday. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $175.01 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 1.21.
Churchill Downs Company Profile
Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Churchill Downs (CHDN)
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
- Why These 3 Companies Crushed Earnings
- Starbucks is Ready to Perk Up
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Churchill Downs (CHDN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.