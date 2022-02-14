SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SMART Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. SMART Global posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. SMART Global had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 46.53%. The company had revenue of $469.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SGH shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Europe lifted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of SMART Global to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $158,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $432,152.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGH. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 1.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 4.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 2.0% during the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 159.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 4.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.17. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $37.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average is $14.39.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

