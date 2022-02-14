SHPING (SHPING) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.39 Million

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One SHPING coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SHPING has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. SHPING has a market capitalization of $43.82 million and $1.39 million worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00037636 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00104746 BTC.

About SHPING

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,735,966,834 coins. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

Buying and Selling SHPING

