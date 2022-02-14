ZUSD (ZUSD) Hits 1-Day Volume of $13,422.00

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 14th. One ZUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUSD has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $13,422.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZUSD has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00044197 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,951.72 or 0.06919255 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,527.30 or 0.99690222 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00048297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00048400 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006303 BTC.

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars.

