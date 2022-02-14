Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.650-$0.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.73 billion-$5.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.77 billion.Fortive also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $3.000-$3.130 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTV. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.50.

NYSE FTV opened at $65.26 on Monday. Fortive has a 1-year low of $63.04 and a 1-year high of $79.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.66.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.28%.

In related news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $181,615.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

