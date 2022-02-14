Short Interest in Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Decreases By 44.2%

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, a drop of 44.2% from the January 15th total of 106,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 118.4 days.

OTCMKTS TISCF opened at $32.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.24. Taisei has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $32.85.

Get Taisei alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Taisei from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from 3,490.00 to 3,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

TAISEI Corp. engages in the construction and engineering business. It operates through the following segments: Civil Engineering, Construction, Development, and Others. The Civil Engineering segment covers infrastructure and engineering works such as tunnels, bridges, dams, and airports. The Construction segment deals with the construction of housing and buildings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taisei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.