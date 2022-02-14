Short Interest in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Declines By 43.3%

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the January 15th total of 108,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 866,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 10.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 23,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 90,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 29,878 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLPH opened at $2.18 on Monday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $9.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.42. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of -0.34.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.14. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLPH has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

