Capital World Investors Buys 16,973 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,639,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,973 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,618,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 61,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,066,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 439,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,769,000 after buying an additional 35,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $282.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $318.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.92 billion, a PE ratio of 60.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.19. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.47 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Erste Group downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.90.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

