Capital World Investors Sells 6,223,842 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Capital World Investors cut its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 176,646,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,223,842 shares during the period. CSX accounts for about 0.9% of Capital World Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Capital World Investors owned 0.08% of CSX worth $5,253,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CSX by 197.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,006,480,000 after acquiring an additional 62,168,569 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CSX by 332.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,990,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $545,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,062,498 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 189.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,608,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $564,872,000 after purchasing an additional 11,527,954 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 193.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,269,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in CSX by 138.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,228,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,878,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX opened at $33.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.24. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $74.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

