Capital World Investors Sells 77,857 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Capital World Investors lowered its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,069,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 77,857 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 0.10% of Insulet worth $2,009,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 80.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 140.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

PODD stock opened at $248.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.90. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $193.70 and a 52 week high of $324.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of -551.24 and a beta of 0.67.

PODD has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.17.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

