Castellan Group Sells 2,030 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Castellan Group lessened its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Castellan Group’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,513,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,782,000 after buying an additional 68,524 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,788,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,962,000 after purchasing an additional 82,358 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,966,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,387,000 after purchasing an additional 82,314 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,460,000 after purchasing an additional 27,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,283,000 after purchasing an additional 166,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total value of $1,454,034.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 17,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total transaction of $2,122,994.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 171,802 shares of company stock valued at $22,954,653 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABC opened at $140.24 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $100.71 and a 52 week high of $143.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.24.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

