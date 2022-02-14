Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.00 (ASX:KPG)

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0036 per share on Sunday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.66.
Kelly Partners Group Company Profile
