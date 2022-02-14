iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp reduced its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Certified Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $7,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,868,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 558,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,582,000 after purchasing an additional 45,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,196,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,105,000 after purchasing an additional 761,166 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $74.52 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $64.73 and a 1 year high of $78.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.39 and a 200-day moving average of $74.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

