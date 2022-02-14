Certified Advisory Corp Buys 651 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,505,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,576,000 after acquiring an additional 214,016 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,831,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,686,000 after acquiring an additional 91,837 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 964.6% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,323,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,391,000 after buying an additional 3,011,275 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,881,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,846,000 after buying an additional 58,851 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,454,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,786,000 after buying an additional 103,253 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $100.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.65 and a 200-day moving average of $102.94. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $92.02 and a 1 year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

