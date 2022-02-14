Man Group plc Buys 91,752 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 461,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,752 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Bruker were worth $36,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Bruker by 11.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,290,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,996,000 after buying an additional 325,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bruker by 35.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,793,000 after purchasing an additional 541,579 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 8.6% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $158,110,000 after acquiring an additional 159,551 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 29.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,959,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $153,001,000 after acquiring an additional 451,147 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 56.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,622,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,736,000 after acquiring an additional 583,906 shares during the period. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRKR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $68.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $56.93 and a 12-month high of $92.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.48.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,685,558.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $768,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

