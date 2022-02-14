Ancora Advisors LLC Buys 2,325 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 9.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Republic Services by 2.3% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 59,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,151,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Republic Services by 299.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 178,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,591,000 after buying an additional 133,546 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter worth $731,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its position in Republic Services by 33.9% in the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 83,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,151,000 after buying an additional 21,053 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RSG. StockNews.com cut Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

RSG opened at $120.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.62 and a 12 month high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.42%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

