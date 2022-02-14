Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 47.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares during the period. Dohj LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $564,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $51.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.27. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.79 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

