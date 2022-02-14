Casdin Capital LLC Buys 90,000 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Casdin Capital LLC lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the quarter. Denali Therapeutics accounts for about 2.1% of Casdin Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Casdin Capital LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $85,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 30.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 10.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 19,733.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNLI opened at $34.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.01 and its 200 day moving average is $46.63. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $79.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 248.95 and a beta of 1.84.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total transaction of $823,518.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $422,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,197 shares of company stock worth $3,487,050 in the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

