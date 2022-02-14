66,756 Shares in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA) Purchased by Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 66,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned 0.26% of FTAC Athena Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $96,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTAA opened at $9.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

